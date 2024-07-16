Zimbabwe Moves to Regulate Beauty Products

In a significant move to protect consumer safety, the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has announced plans to introduce a comprehensive regulatory framework for cosmetic products sold within the country.

The new regulations, by the Medicines and Allied Substances Control (Cosmetics) Regulations, aim to address growing concerns over the proliferation of sub-standard, falsified, and potentially harmful cosmetic products in Zimbabwe.

In a statement by the MCAZ Director-General, Richard T Rukwata said the Authority has noted several problematic issues, which will require the manufacturers, importers, and distributors to produce evidence of their products for evaluation.

"MCAZ has identified several issues requiring stricter oversight, including the use of harmful ingredients, poor product quality, and lack of traceability.

"Under the proposed regulatory framework, MCAZ will establish guidelines for defining, registering, labelling, and testing cosmetic products.

"Manufacturers, importers, and distributors will be required to comply with stringent safety and quality standards, submit detailed product information for evaluation, and adhere to proper labelling and marketing practices," said Rukwata

MCAZ has scheduled stakeholder engagement meetings to solicit input from various industry players, over the new regulations.

"The Authority has lined up several stakeholder engagement meetings to solicit input from various stakeholders to finalize these draft regulations. This collaborative approach aims to ensure the final framework addresses the needs and concerns of both the industry and consumers effectively.

"The primary goal is to protect public health and well-being of Zimbabwean consumers in line with the mandate of the Authority and international best practices.

"By regulating the cosmetics sector, the aim is to restore confidence in the market, promote product innovation, and empower people to make informed choices about the products they use on their skin and bodies," said Rukwata.

He also added that "MCAZ has urged all stakeholders to stay informed and engage with the Authority during this critical period, and members of the public are advised to exercise caution when using certain cosmetic products."