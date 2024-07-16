Malawi: Gospel Icons Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Theresa Phondo Billed for UMP Festival

As the countdown to the much awaited annual music entertainment, UMP Festival continues, official organizers of the event, Chitoliro Productionz have announced that renowned gospel music icon, Dr. Ethel Kamwendo Banda and rising star Theresa Phondo will headline this year's gospel segment at the event which is slated for October 25-28 2024 at Cape Maclear in Mangochi.

Held against the picturesque backdrop of Cape Maclear, Mangochi, Lake Malawi, organizers of of the event have promised the fans that the festival will be one of its kind as they are doing everything possible to make it memorable fusion of fashion, tourism, and spiritual upliftment.

Spokesperson of the UMP Festival, Marie Thom said, "We are very honored to welcome Dr. Ethel Kamwendo Banda and Theresa Phondo to the UMP Festival and having them on our lineup is something we really appreciate, as you know that their music has profoundly touched hearts and will undoubtedly be a highlight of this year's event.

"Their participation underscores our commitment to showcasing the very best of Malawian culture and creativity."

Kamwendo Banda, a respected local gospel icon revered for classics such as "Ndiumboni" and "Watikondera," brings her powerful voice and inspirational messages to captivate audiences.

Phondo, a rising sensation in Afro Gospel/R&B, boasting over 118,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, her debut EP has garnered widespread acclaim, with her hit single "Blessings" amassing over 1.9 million streams worldwide and earning her accolades including Best Gospel Song and Best Afro/R&B Artist.

She was also recently named one of Malawi's 100 Most Inspiring Women by Wealth Magazine, balances her musical career with roles as a worship leader and Administrative Assistant to the Chief Strategy Advisor to the President of Malawi.

Her dedication and talent exemplify the festival's celebration of Malawian creativity and excellence.

The UMP Festival aims to craft a positive narrative of Malawi through diverse cultural and creative initiatives, showcasing the richness of Malawian gospel music, fashion, and culture.