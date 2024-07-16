South Africa: Home Affairs Critical in Ensuring Economic Growth

Work is underway to position the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) as a powerful engine for economic growth.

"The Apex Priority of the Government of National Unity, as captured in our shared Statement of Intent, is to generate rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth to create jobs," said the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber.

Presenting the DHA's Budget Vote in Parliament on Monday, Schreiber said the department has a critical role to play in achieving this vision, by accelerating the reforms introduced by the President through Operation Vulindlela.

Operation Vulindlela is a government-driven initiative aimed at accelerating the implementation of structural reforms in key sectors to achieve inclusive growth in the economy.

Schreiber said the National Treasury has found that increasing the availability of scarce skills in the labour market is the second most powerful step that can be taken to grow the economy and create jobs for South Africans, just behind the eradication of load shedding.

"It is in fulfilment of this mandate of the Government of National Unity (GNU), that Home Affairs will enhance our role as an economic enabler by accelerating the implementation of Operation Vulindlela's reforms. Alongside steps that have already been taken, such as the streamlining of required documents and the introduction of the Trusted Employer Scheme, we will do much more," Schreiber said.

The Trusted Employer Scheme is a key recommendation of the work visa review. The scheme will allow major investors and large employers to follow a streamlined process with improved turnaround times.

Schreiber said in order for the country to be effective in unlocking scarce skills and growing tourism to create jobs, Home Affairs must urgently clear the backlog in the processing of permits.

"The department has set up a dedicated team to reduce the backlog. I am pleased to report that we are starting to see progress. Our dedicated team has already reduced the backlog by processing 92 886 applications out of a total of 306 042.

"This is a reduction of 30%. But we must do more, because clearing this backlog is the only way to avoid another extension of the concession on visas, waivers and appeals that has already been granted three times. This is an abnormal situation, and we must get this problem under control so that extensions are no longer necessary. For this reason, I have asked to be provided with daily reports on the state of the backlog until it is eradicated," Schreiber said.

Schreiber said repairing the relationship with key stakeholders is vital to building trust and the partnerships needed to move forward.

"This is especially urgent because the department is currently inundated with costly court cases that it cannot afford," he said, adding that in many instances, these cases stem from a simple inability to process applications in a timely manner, forcing clients to seek judicial relief."