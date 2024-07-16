Africa: Road Traffic Deaths Rise in the African Region, but Down Globally, WHO Report

press release

Brazzaville/Nairobi — Road traffic death rates in the past decade have increased significantly in the African region, with almost 250 000 lives lost on the continent's roads in 2021 alone. Conversely, global rates fell by 5% during the same period, a new World Health Organization (WHO) report shows.

Between 2010 and 2021, the region recorded a 17% increase in road-related fatalities, according to the WHO Status report on road safety 2023 for the African region - the latest update. The region accounts for nearly one-fifth of all road deaths globally, despite being home to only 15% of the world's population, and 3% of its vehicles.

The report attributes the rise to multiple factors, including inadequate road safety laws and standards. No country in the region currently has laws that meet the best practice standards for the five key road safety behavioural risk factors: speeding, drink driving, non-use of motorcycle helmets, seatbelts and child restraints.

"The findings of this report point to a serious public health concern for African countries, with hundreds of thousands of lives being lost unnecessarily. As WHO, we're committed to working hand in hand with countries to tackle this preventable threat and continue to fully support all efforts to make our roads safer for motorists and pedestrians alike," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

According to the report, males aged between 15 and 64 years are the main victims of road traffic crashes. Vulnerable road users such as motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians are worst affected, with road-related deaths of motorcyclists doubling in the past 10 years.

Few countries have made progress to establish transport systems that cater to alternate modes of transport, such as bicycles, motorcycles or pedestrians, as well as efficient public transport. These so-called multimodal transport systems have been determined to be more equitable and environmentally-friendly, and safer for road users.

Currently, Africa is one of the fastest growing markets for used vehicles. Since the 2013 Status report, total vehicle registration has almost doubled, while two- and three-wheel vehicle registration has tripled. Only 13 countries have national strategies to promote walking and cycling.

Although there has been progress to introduce laws governing safety equipment in vehicles, pedestrian protection remains largely unaddressed. Additionally, road infrastructure safety ratings are notably low, with only a small percentage meeting acceptable standards for various road users, the report found.

WHO is working with countries to strengthen the key road safety pillars, through advocacy, technical support, awareness-raising and training. This improved the capacity of countries, like Zambia, to collect and report road traffic deaths data.

Currently, most road traffic data systems in Africa capture only road-related deaths, excluding information about injuries and their severity, including medium- and long-term consequences such as disability. Post-crash care services in the region are also inadequate or unavailable in most countries; fewer than one-third have services that meet recommended levels of access to pre-hospital care, emergency care, and treatment and rehabilitation services.

To achieve the United Nations General Assembly target of halving the global number of deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes by 2030, WHO recommends concerted efforts to implement a range of interventions to strengthen national road safety strategies in Africa. These include policies that promote sustainable transportation systems, improved legislative road safety frameworks, investment in data management systems, improved post-crash response, and research tailored to the continent's unique challenges.