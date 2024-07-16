Uganda: Kampala Restaurant Week Ends With a Bang

Coming to a successful close , the Kampala Restaurant Week highlighted some of Kampala's finest casual and signature dining restaurants in a 10-day food holiday that attracted many to try out the special meals on offer.

The dining holiday noted a significant increase in diners at participating restaurants.

Aldea, Patio Bella, The Aleph, Tapas and Golden Hill emerged as favourites for this year's edition according to social media reviews.

According to Isaac Lagoli, Project Manager at the Pearl Guide, the 10-day dining holiday also registered approximately 5,869 dinners using the new digital foodie passport, a rewards incentive designed to better the dining experiences for all foodies at any of the participating outlets.

He reaffirmed a successful return of Kampala Restaurant Week as evidenced by increased footfall received by the participating restaurants and the social media dial up around the food holiday.

"The Pearl Guide is devoted to creating unforgettable experiences through initiatives like Kampala Restaurant Week. This has been evident through its success also made possible by the partner restaurants as well as partner sponsors Tusker Premium Cider, FlexiPay, Radio City and Aquafina Water", he added.

Kampala Restaurant Week is an annual food holiday that offers everyone attractive and food deals at popular eateries.

Participating in this year's Kampala Restaurant Week included casual dining experiences at Bush Pig, Golden Hill, Karveli, Molecule, Nawab's Asian Bistro, Olives, Riders Acacia, Ruby, Savannah, Tamarai, Tapas, Alchemist, Aleph, The Local, The Maze, Patio Bella and the Terrace.

Signature dining experiences were on offer at Aldea, Asian Fusion, Hanabi, Izumi, Khana Khazana, La Cabana, La Patisserie, La Terrasse (Sheraton), Sone Haven, the Hickory, Lawns, Yamasen and Yujo Izakaya.