Uganda: 100 Ugandan Women to Attend Free Ai Entrepreneurship Empowerment Course

Ideation Corner , a social impact fund that supports youth and women in business has partnered with the UN Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organisation (WEDO) and Ahura AI to roll-out a free artificial intelligence (AI) six weeks course for women entrepreneurs.

The course will consist of six comprehensive weekly sessions, each focusing on different aspects of AI and its application in small businesses.

This was revealed by Ambassador Damali Ssali, the Founder Ideation Corner and also WEDO Ambassador for Uganda while speaking at the 2024 Women Entrepreneurship Celebration held at MoTIV, Kampala recently.

"Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing business, and I am excited to announce that the Ideation Corner, in partnership with WEDO, is launching an AI Empowerment Program specifically designed for women entrepreneurs in Uganda. This 6-week course will cover AI applications in small businesses, branding, data analysis, customer engagement, marketing, and sales," she said.

"Participants will gain practical skills in using AI tools like ChatGPT, chatbots, and data analysis platforms. By joining this program, women entrepreneurs will gain a deeper understanding of AI technologies, develop practical skills, and learn how to leverage AI to enhance their brand identity, improve customer engagement, and drive business growth."

Ms. Ssali noted that this free AI course is open to the first 100 women entrepreneurs that will digitally register via [email protected] before the end of July, 2024.

A similar course has been implemented in Zambia and attended by more than 100 Women.

Tipped on networking

The 2024 Women Entrepreneurship celebration for Uganda was organized by the Ideation Corner Foundation in partnership with HiPipo and WEDO to recognize exceptional women entrepreneurs leading Uganda's transformation.

The event gave young and upcoming women innovators an unparalleled chance to network with already established entrepreneurs; and also celebrated milestones that women founders and business leaders have accomplished over the years.

Ms. Ruth Sebatindira, the Founder of Ligomarc Advocates and the event keynote speaker noted that her more than two decades' long entrepreneurship experience has taught her that networking is at the center of business success as it is through such engagements that knowledge is shared, business ideas brainstormed, beefed up and implemented.

She thus challenged the women entrepreneurs to take on networking as a positive business development activity.

"Networking is not a one-day event, it's a long-term relationship. Establish expertise and credibility in your field, then network intentionally - over lunch, dinner, or a gym session. Use networking to build meaningful connections that open doors to new opportunities," she said.

Doreen Nanfuka, the HiPipo Senior Programs Officer noted that honoring women entrepreneurs is a step in the right direction and called upon other stakeholders to generously support initiatives such as women entrepreneurship celebration and women in FinTech program, as these contribute strongly to closing the gender diversity gap in business.