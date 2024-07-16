Zimbabwe: Man Strikes Wife With Axe During Spat

A man from Besa Village in Seke allegedly struck his wife five times on the head with an axe after she threatened to quit the marriage over upkeep.

Collen Makhuludza (39) yesterday appeared before Chitungwiza regional magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa on five counts of attempted murder.

He pleaded guilty and will be sentenced tomorrow.

The complainant in this case is Jilda Chihlango (32) of Besa village, Seke.

Prosecutor Ms Pamela Dzinduwa alleges that on July 10 at around 5am Makhuludza and his wife were in their bedroom talking about the money which he had earned after doing his menial jobs.

A misunderstanding arose from the discussion since Makhuludza had brought little money.

The court heard as a result of the misunderstanding Chihlango told her husband that she no longer loved him.

This did not go well with Makhuludza who took a small axe from the wardrobe and he struck her wife five times on the head.

The fight ensued and Makhuludza tried to strike her for the sixth time, but Chihlango managed to hold the axe and they wrestled for the axe until they both got out of the room.

This is when Makhuludza ran away.

Ms Dzinduwa further alleged that Makhuludza was then chased by the villagers who grabbed him and escorted him to the police.

As a result of the fight Chihlango sustained some deep cuts on the head and is yet to recover.