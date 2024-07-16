Zimbabwe: Man Strikes Wife With Axe During Spat

16 July 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka

A man from Besa Village in Seke allegedly struck his wife five times on the head with an axe after she threatened to quit the marriage over upkeep.

Collen Makhuludza (39) yesterday appeared before Chitungwiza regional magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa on five counts of attempted murder.

He pleaded guilty and will be sentenced tomorrow.

The complainant in this case is Jilda Chihlango (32) of Besa village, Seke.

Prosecutor Ms Pamela Dzinduwa alleges that on July 10 at around 5am Makhuludza and his wife were in their bedroom talking about the money which he had earned after doing his menial jobs.

A misunderstanding arose from the discussion since Makhuludza had brought little money.

The court heard as a result of the misunderstanding Chihlango told her husband that she no longer loved him.

This did not go well with Makhuludza who took a small axe from the wardrobe and he struck her wife five times on the head.

The fight ensued and Makhuludza tried to strike her for the sixth time, but Chihlango managed to hold the axe and they wrestled for the axe until they both got out of the room.

This is when Makhuludza ran away.

Ms Dzinduwa further alleged that Makhuludza was then chased by the villagers who grabbed him and escorted him to the police.

As a result of the fight Chihlango sustained some deep cuts on the head and is yet to recover.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.