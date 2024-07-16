Kenya: Agri-Business Ventures Can Boost Youth Employment

Recent protests led by Kenya's young generation have highlighted a critical issue: youth unemployment. Thousands of young people, particularly those in the Gen-Z age bracket, remain jobless, some for over five years after graduating with diplomas and degrees. This discontent is largely directed at the government, seen as failing to address the unemployment crisis.

According to the National Council for Population and Development (Policy Brief No. 66, June 2019), nine out of ten unemployed Kenyans are youth, accounting for 85 percent of the unemployed population. Additionally, Kenya faces the twin challenges of unemployment and underemployment, with an estimated 3.7 million people, or 20.4 percent of the working-age population, being underemployed. This means that many young people working in the informal sector are willing to work more hours but lack the opportunities.

Despite the severity of the problem, there are numerous options to address youth unemployment. One promising solution lies in agriculture. Although agriculture is recognized as the backbone of Kenya's economy, it lacks a critical mass of skilled young people with access to finance and knowledge to drive productivity growth. The key is not just to make agriculture appealing but to make it profitable. Young people will be attracted to agriculture if they see that it can be financially rewarding.

A notable example of how young people are being transformed into agricultural entrepreneurs is through the scaling commercialization of Drought Tolerant Crops (DTC) technologies to secure dignified and fulfilling work for 120,000 young people in rural Kenya. A program implemented by Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation International, in collaboration with the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, is making significant strides. The project known as DTC 4 Youth Jobs Creation spans several semi-arid regions, including Taita Taveta, Makueni, Machakos, Kitui, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Homa Bay, Siaya, Busia, and Elgeyo Marakwet.

This initiative focuses on eight value chains--sorghum, finger millet, pearl millet, green grams, pigeon peas, groundnuts, poultry, and fish--that have been upgraded to achieve high yields in dry regions. The project understands that for young people to be interested in agriculture, they have to see the value proposition, which for this demographic is largely about the financial rewards. To help young people find value in agriculture, the project offers improved seed starter packs for each of the six crop value chains. These seeds are resilient to climate challenges, reducing weather-related risks that could discourage young farmers.

By employing a Trainer of Trainers (TOT) model, the project fosters community-based expertise and provides training in various aspects of agriculture, from seed production and good agricultural practices to enterprise development, mechanization, value addition, and marketing. This approach optimizes productivity and returns per unit of input, fostering sustainability. Market linkages are also provided, ensuring a ready market for the produce.

Furthermore, lessons learned are continuously integrated into project delivery, including the development of an infographic-based communication tool to clarify income-generating opportunities for young participants. The project emphasizes that agriculture is not just about tilling the land; there are numerous off-farm opportunities within the agricultural value chain, including aggregation, transportation and distribution, processing, packaging, storage, and value addition.

To address financing barriers, the project utilizes the village savings and loan association (VSLA) model and continues to explore additional ways for young people to access financing for profitable agricultural enterprises. There exist plenty of opportunities for national and county governments to address the many policy, regulatory, and financing barriers that inhibit skilled youth from starting and expanding agribusiness ventures that provide important services to Kenyans, including access to land and agricultural finance and insurance.

We need young people to enter the agricultural sector, especially since the Agriculture and Food Authority reports that Kenya's food crops sub-sector cannot currently meet the nation's food demand. Consequently, Kenya relies heavily on importing large quantities of food products to satisfy local consumption. By engaging the largely unemployed and underemployed youth population, Kenya can achieve food security.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Labour Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The urgency to address youth unemployment cannot be overstated. It is time for all stakeholders with viable solutions to step up and lead the way. Agriculture offers a promising frontier for job creation, but it requires a concerted effort to make it attractive and profitable for the youth. If we can achieve this, we will not only tackle unemployment but also strengthen our economy and ensure a sustainable future for the next generation.

The writer is the Communication Manager, Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation International

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts