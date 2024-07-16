Somalia: Sodma Commissioner Visits Victims of Top Coffee Attack, Pledges Support

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a compassionate gesture, Mohamud Moalim, the Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), visited victims of a recent terrorist attack at Top Coffee Restaurant in Mogadishu.

The attack, which took place on Sunday evening, claimed several innocent lives and left many others injured. Commissioner Moalim extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

He announced that those with severe wounds would be taken abroad for treatment, demonstrating the government's commitment to ensuring the best possible medical care for its citizens.

In addition to offering support for the victims, Commissioner Moalim also expressed his sympathies to the affected business owners for the damage to their property.

This visit not only provided comfort to those affected by the tragedy but also showcased the government's dedication to supporting its people in times of crisis.

The attack at Top Coffee Restaurant serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing security challenges faced by Somalia.

However, the government's swift response and the Commissioner's visit highlight their determination to stand by their citizens and provide the necessary assistance in the face of adversity.