Somalia: Clan Militia Seizes Weapons in Trucks Near Abudwak, Central Somalia

16 July 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Abudwak, Somalia — In a dramatic turn of events, a local clan militia intercepted and seized a government weapons truck in Abudwak, central Somalia. The incident occurred on the evening of July 15, 2024, as the truck was making its way through the town.

The militia quickly surrounded the vehicle, which was reportedly carrying a significant amount of weapons intended for government forces in the region. In a matter of minutes, the militia had taken control of the truck and its valuable cargo.

Chaos erupted in Abudwak as news of the seizure spread. Some residents took to the streets in support of the militia's actions, while others expressed concern about the potential for increased violence and instability in the area.

The government has yet to state the incident, leaving the town and surrounding region in a state of uncertainty. The seizure of the weapons truck by the clan militia raises questions about the government's ability to maintain control and stability in central Somalia.

As the situation continues to unfold, the people of Abudwak and the surrounding region are left waiting anxiously to see what the future holds.

