Ethiopia: CBE's Profit Before Tax Surges Amid Challenges, Notably 'System Glitch'

16 July 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The state-owned Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) successfully reversed the downward trend in its profit before tax during the recently concluded fiscal year.

The bank achieved a growth rate of 24%, reaching a profit of 25.6 billion birr.

This marks a significant improvement from the previous fiscal year, when the bank's gross profit stood at 20.6 billion birr, reflecting a decrease of 4.7% compared to the year before.

During fiscal year 2023/24, CBE reported total annual revenue of 135.4 billion birr, representing a 13% increase year-over-year.

According to the bank, total deposits also climbed to 1.17 trillion birr during the year. This period also coincided with the bank's customer base surpassing 45 million.

Concurrently, the CBE disbursed a total of 218 billion birr in new loans and advances. Notably, 91% (198 billion birr) of these loans were directed towards the private sector.

Despite achieving significant progress across various financial indicators, CBE encountered several challenges last year, notably a "system glitch" that exposed up to 801.4 million birr to potential misappropriation.

In March 2024, Abie Sano, President of CBE, disclosed that 25,761 of the bank's customers were involved in unauthorized withdrawals from ATMs and digital transfers.

To recover part of the lost funds, the bank resorted to publicly disclosing the personal information of the individuals involved, a move criticized by rights groups as a "flagrant violation of data protection laws and constitutional rights to privacy" in Ethiopia.

In a joint statement issued in June 2024, Access Now and the Centre for Advancement of Rights and Democracy (CARD) demanded that CBE immediately retract the published private data and cease its "public shaming" campaign.

In response to this demand, the CBE discontinued the campaign.

In a recent statement, the bank announced it had successfully recovered 99.3% (796.6 million birr) of the lost funds.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.