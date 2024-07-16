Kenya: Ford Foundation Denies Accusations of Sponsoring Protests in Kenya

Nairobi — The US-based Ford Foundation has denied accusations by Kenyan President William Ruto that it is sponsoring violent protests in Kenya.

The foundation issued a statement a day after President Ruto said it was responsible for the chaos witnessed in the country since June in what started as protests against the Finance Bill.

The demonstrations degenerated into anti-government protests demanding the exit of the President. Similar protests were underway in most towns in the country on Tuesday.

"I am calling out Ford Foundation for sponsoring violence and anarchy in Kenya and we are telling them that they either style up or they leave," Ruto charged Monday after weeks of protests.

But Ford Foundation has responded in a statement saying it is not responsible for sponsoring the chaos that has left more than 40 people, mainly the youths dead.

"We do not fund or sponsor the recent protests against the finance bill." The foundation, which has been providing grants to civil and rights groups in Kenya for decades, emphasized its "strictly non-partisan policy for all of our grantmaking," it said.

Dozens of people have been killed since the protests started, with the deadliest incident occurring on June 25 when angry crowds stormed parliament and police responded with live bullets.

The Ford Foundation underscored its support for the right of Kenyans to peaceful advocacy, stating, "We repudiate any actions or speech that are hateful or advocate violence against any institution, individual, or community." Established in 1936 by Edsel Ford, son of Ford Motor Company founder Henry Ford, the organisation operates globally to advance social justice and promote democratic values.

Ruto, who is facing the most significant crisis of his near two-year presidency, has previously hinted at unnamed foreign elements stoking unrest during the demonstrations. While street protests have recently eased, activists have called for fresh actions on Tuesday.

