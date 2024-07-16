Kenya: Police Warns Gen Z Protest to Be Infiltrated By Criminals

Nairobi — Acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja has warned of a planned infiltration by criminals of the planned Gen Z demonstrations and called for vigilance and cooperation to ensure safety of demonstrators.

The Acting Inspector General insisted that while the planned demonstrations are well within the law for the youthful generation to exercise their fundamental right to peacefully assemble intelligence show the intent of the picketing might be hijacked by criminals.

The protests, branded "Rage and Courage" with the hashtag #OccupyEverywhere #RutoMustGo, are aimed at compelling President William Ruto to meet their demands.

"This morning, we received credible intelligence indicating that certain organized criminal groups have planned to infiltrate, disrupt and destabilize the peaceful nature of the demonstrations, which could potentially jeopardize the safety of demonstrators," Kanja stated.

So far the demonstrations have yielded fruits as President Ruto was forced to withdraw the finance bill and further sacked his entire Cabinet.

Kanja advised the youthful protesters to coordinate with the police officers to ensure their safety as they seek to demonstrate against the government over a raft of demands.

"In the recent past, however, we have regrettably witnessed the tragic loss of lives, injuries, violence, criminal conduct and the destruction of property from similar protests, resulting in the collective pain and suffering for families and the disruption of business," he said.

Businesses have been closed and streets deserted in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) over planned protests.

A spot check by Capital FM News showed that Streets in the Nairobi were noticeably deserted than usual as security agencies conducted patrol, as residents fear a resurgence of the vandalism and looting they witnessed during previous protests.

Police were seen patrolling major streets with several contingents stationed in all entry points into the City.

