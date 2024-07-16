Kenya MET Issues Heavy Rains Advisory in Central, Western, Rift Valley

Nairobi — Heavy rains are expected in the Central highlands, Western, Central Rift Valley, and North-western Kenya starting from today until next Monday.

According to the Kenya Meteorological department, irregular cold and cloudy conditions will also be experienced in the Central Highlands, Western Kenya, South-eastern lowlands, and Rift Valley region.

"Rainfall Expectations is anticipated in the Central Highlands, Western Kenya, Central Rift Valley, and North-western Kenya. The rest of the country is likely to remain generally dry," the department stated.

The weatherman however warned that Low night-time Temperatures less than 10° C Will be experienced in parts of the Central highlands, Rift Valley, and South-eastern lowlands while high daytime Temperatures exceeding more than 30°C are expected in some parts of the Coast, North-eastern and and North western regions.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts