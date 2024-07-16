Uganda to Introduce Long-Acting HIV Prevention Injections

Uganda is set to receive its first shipment of long-acting HIV prevention injections, marking a significant stride in the country's efforts to combat the HIV/AIDS disease. Scheduled to arrive in October this year, these injections promise a novel approach to HIV prevention by providing protection for up to two months per dose.

Uganda, a country long plagued by the impact of HIV, has implemented various strategies over the years to curb its spread, from behavioral interventions to biomedical advancements. The introduction of these new injections underscores Uganda's commitment to meeting global targets aimed at eliminating new HIV infections by 2030.

Dr. Herbert Kadama, the PrEP Coordinator at the Ministry of Health, highlighted the importance of these injections in expanding HIV prevention options. "Since 2017, Uganda has been proactive in providing oral PrEP to individuals at high risk of HIV. Now, with the imminent arrival of long-acting injectable PrEP, we aim to further enhance accessibility and effectiveness in our prevention efforts," Dr. Herbert Kadama stated.

In 2022, the World Health Organization endorsed the long-acting injectable as a breakthrough in HIV prevention, citing its high efficacy and ease of administration compared to daily oral medication. Studies such as HPTN 083 and HPTN 084 have shown that these injections can reduce the risk of HIV transmission by up to 79% compared to oral PrEP, addressing adherence challenges commonly associated with daily medication.

Dr. Timothy Batuwa, Shadow Health Minister, emphasized the importance of Uganda's participation in global studies to validate the efficacy of these injections over extended periods. "Our involvement in ongoing research underscores our commitment to ensuring that all individuals, especially those most vulnerable to HIV, have access to cutting-edge prevention methods," Dr. Batuwa affirmed.

The Ministry of Health has assured the public that these injections will be available free of charge at public health facilities across the country. However, health experts caution against complacency, urging continued vigilance and responsible behaviour in the face of HIV/AIDS.

As Uganda prepares to receive over 3000 doses of the new injectable PrEP, anticipation is high among health officials and communities alike. The upcoming rollout in October signals a new chapter in Uganda's fight against HIV/AIDS, offering renewed hope for a future free from the burden of this devastating disease.