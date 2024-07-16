Kenya: High Court Considers Administration Order for Mediheal Group

Nairobi — The High Court is set to deliberate on an application seeking the appointment of an administrator over the property and affairs of Mediheal Group Limited.

The application presented by Trimurti Health Care Limited seeks the approval of stakeholders in adopting the proposed administration order.

"Notice is given that an application for appointment of administrator over the property al Mediheal Group Limited by the High Court of Kenya at Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi, was on the B July 2024, presented to the said court by Trimurti Health Care Limited Marende and Nyaundi Associates," read the notice in part.

Mediheal stakeholders, including creditors, contributories, and floating charge holders, will be granted the opportunity to air their views.

The administration order, if granted, would appoint an administrator to oversee the assets and operations of Mediheal Group Limited.

This measure aims to restructure the company's debt and operations, providing a framework for the business to navigate its financial difficulties under court supervision.

The hospital chain, partly owned by former Kesses Member of Parliament Swarup Mishra, has been navigating an array of woes, including a sh40 million debt from its suppliers.

This prompted the closure of some of its outlets in 2023. Last month, auctioneers seized vehicles from the hospital chain to repay part of the loan.