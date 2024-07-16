Egypt, UAE Discuss Boosting Bilateral Cooperation in Tourism

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ashraf Fathy discussed with UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League Mariam al Kaabi ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in the spheres of tourism and antiquities.

During the meeting, the two sides probed the prospects of tourism investments in Egypt, as well as ways to boost bilateral cooperation in order to attain growth in inbound tourism from the UAE.

The two sides also agreed to form a work team to discuss means of further enhancing bilateral ties.

The minister, meanwhile, affirmed the historical ties binding Egypt and the UAE, saying that such ties are characterized by diversity in the various spheres.

For her part, the UAE ambassador congratulated the tourism minister over assuming his new post, wishing him success during his tenure.

She further hoped that the upcoming period would witness further cooperation between the two sides.