Egypt: Government Commits to Reschedule Repayment for Int'l Companies in Nation's Petroleum Sector

16 July 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Kareem Badawi underscored the Egyptian government's commitment to rescheduling payment for international companies engaged in the nation's petroleum sector, highlighting the establishment of a payment mechanism that aims at averting future delays.

The minister made his remarks during a plenary meeting he held with heads and representatives of international companies operating in Egypt with the attendance of arrays of Egyptian leaders in this field.

He reassured those foreign officials of Egypt's appreciation for the efforts exerted by their companies in the country's petroleum sector, emphasizing the need for integration and transparency in pursuing shared objectives within the oil and gas industry.

Badawi stressed the government's efforts to narrow the gap between production and consumption, noting the essential need for increased production and intensified development efforts to achieve this goal.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.