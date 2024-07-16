Egypt Receives 5 LNG Shipments Out of 21 Contracted Cargoes to Meet Power Stations' Needs - Egas

16 July 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has received five international shipments of liquified natural gas out of 21 contracted cargoes as part of the country's urgent plan to provide for the needs of power plants, said the state-owned Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS).

In a statement Monday, EGAS said that the ships carrying the 155,000 cubic meter LNG shipments have already arrived at the Ain Sokhna and Aqaba ports.

The remaining shipments are scheduled to be delivered at the time specified in the agreed schedule, it added.

