Malawi: High Court Sentences Man to Life in Imprisonment for Murder of a Girl With Albinism

The High Court sitting in Kasungu has today sentenced Mr. Charles Chipeta to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of a young girl with albinism in the area of Traditional Authority Chulu, Kasungu.

Chipeta, was arrested in 2023 along with five others, charged with four counts in murder, conspiracy to harm a person with a disability, possession of human tissue, and extraction of human tissue.

Following the verdict, Senior State Advocate Festus Sakanda expressed satisfaction, emphasizing that the ruling should serve as a stern warning to potential offenders.

Adding his voice,Vice Chairperson for the Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (Kasungu chapter)Sylvester Mhone, echoed Sakanda's sentiments, urging the community to shift from harming to protecting individuals with albinism.

In addition to life imprisonment for murder, Chipeta received 50-year sentences for each of the three other charges with his accomplices, Mosten Mbumba and Kennedy Zamala Zomba, sentenced to 45 years for murder and 40 years for the remaining charges.

Jeremiah Dodoli Nkhoma and Rogers Sambo were also sentenced to 40 years each for possession of human tissue, with all sentences running concurrently.