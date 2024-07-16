Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been allowed to detain Collins Khalisia, the serial killer in the Kware murders for thirty days to complete their investigations.

The directions were given by the Makadara Law Courts Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi following an application by the investigative agency.

The DCI indicated that due to the high number of victims, there is still a lot that has to be covered by the investigators.

It further pointed out that the investigative team is still in the process of tracing other witnesses to bolster the case.

"The investigative team is still pursuing other suspects who are at large and releasing him before the conclusion of this crucial investigation will jeopardize the crucial evidence and witnesses," the application stated.

The DCI also pointed out that Khalisia is yet to be taken for a mental examination which is crucial for the case.

Khalisia who was arrested at a club within Soweto, Kayole area confessed to having murdered 42 women from 2022 till 11th July 2024 with the first victim being his wife, Imelda Judith Halenya.

On Friday, bodies concealed in sacks were found at Kware dumpsite near Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum with some of the bodies dismembered, sparking speculation about the circumstances of their deaths.

Director of Criminal Investigation Amin Mohammed, Khalisia who was arrested as he enjoyed a good time after watching Europe 2024 football finals, led the officers in the joint operation to his single-room rental house which is located about 100 meters from the crime scene.

"From the look of things crystallizing that we are dealing with a psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life, no respect and dignity for the deceased persons and very sad indeed, he confessed to us he was able to have carnal knowledge with some of the victims," Mohammed said.

The discovery of the bodies, wrapped in green bags, comes amid a surge in cases of mysterious disappearances and abductions in the country, following protests against the Finance Bill that left over 40 people dead.

A forensic analysis of a mobile phone that belongs victims, namely Josephine Mulongo Oweno, where some mobile money transactions were conducted on the day she went missing tipped the police officers.

In the single room which Humaisa allegedly committed the heinous crime for three years unnoticed crucial exhibits were recovered including 24 Airtel SIM card holders with new SIM cards, eight smart phones, two handbags, two pink panties and a machete which is believed to have been used to dismember the victims.

"We call upon the families who reasonably believe that their loved ones may have fallen prey to these macabre murders, to these reprehensible acts of what I can only call a vampire to report to our DCI headquarters or the nearest police station for that matter," the DCI boss said.

