African Development Bank Group Approves $46 Million Grant Funding for Agricultural Productivity, Food Security and Resilience

announcement

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group has approved a $46.2 million grant to support the first phase of the Climate Resilient Agri-Food System Transformation Programme in South Sudan. This initiative aims to boost agricultural productivity, improve food security and enhance the country's resilience.

South Sudan is the third most fragile country in the world and the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change globally. Agriculture is the primary source of income for about 95 percent of the South Sudanese population, employing around 70.5 percent of the country's labour force. Despite 95 percent of the land being suitable for agriculture, only 4.5 percent is currently utilised.

The country's numerous rivers and lakes also offer abundant fish resources and untapped irrigation potential. Despite this potential, South Sudan faces severe food insecurity, with more than 7.1 million people (63.1% of population) struggling to access sufficient and nutritious food. At the "Feed Africa" Dakar 2 Summit, South Sudan developed a Food and Agriculture Delivery Compact to achieve food self-sufficiency in four key staples: sorghum, rice, sesame and fisheries.

Martin Fregene, the Bank's Director for Agriculture and Agro-Industries, noted that "This programme marks the Bank Group's first investment under the Country Food and Agriculture Delivery Compact presented by the Government of South Sudan at the "Feed Africa" Dakar 2 Summit held in Senegal in January 2023. The Compact aims to contribute directly to increasing production and productivity and improving food security and nutrition in line with government strategies. It prioritises four strategic value chains with clear production targets on sorghum, rice, sesame and fisheries".

The project, set to be implemented over six years from September 2024 to December 2030, comprises four main components: large-scale deployment of climate-smart technologies and production systems; strengthening the priority value chains of businesses led by women and young people; promoting digital agricultural and climate advisory solutions; and developing professional, technical and entrepreneurial skills to create more jobs for women and young people.

Themba Bhebhe, the Bank Group's Country Manager for South Sudan, highlighted the programme's potential: "The programme's activities will help boost productivity and produce an additional 350,000 tonnes of cereals (rice and sorghum) and 2,450 tonnes of fish. They will strengthen agricultural value chains and entrepreneurship, creating at least 200 more agri-food businesses that are more profitable for women and young people."

He emphasised the broader impact: "Developing digitalisation and professional skills will create 179,200 direct jobs, including 50 percent for women and 60 percent for young people. The project's combined results will help improve food security and nutrition and increase household incomes in the target areas."

The programme will span nine Counties and 32 payams (sub-committees or districts) in four states: Bahr el Ghazal in the north, Eastern Equatoria, Central Equatoria and Jonglei. These areas were chosen not only for their high agricultural potential but also because of good agroecological conditions, alignment with existing interventions funded by the Bank in neighbouring countries, accessibility and security conditions. The programme will be implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, in a hybrid implementation arrangement that gradually builds national capacity for project management.

An estimated 567,155 direct beneficiaries, including producers, processors and entrepreneurs, women and young people, staff from training providers, agricultural extension coordinators and civil servants from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, will be involved. The project targets 50 percent of women, with 30 percent aged 18 to 35 years.

This programme expands the Bank's current portfolio in South Sudan from $ 160 million to $ $206 million, with the agricultural sector representing about 60 percent of the Bank's support.