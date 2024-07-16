South Africa: Moerat Becomes 66th Test Captain, Set to Lead New-Look Boks Against Portugal

There are seven uncapped players in the Springbok squad that will face Portugal on Saturday.

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min Salmaan Moerat will complete his formal leadership rise when he captains a new-look Springbok team against Portugal in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Moerat was a former SA Schools and Junior Springbok captain, and will now have the honour of being the 66th Bok captain for the one-off Test against the Tier-Two nation.

In all there are seven new caps in the match-23, mostly among the forwards, while the starting backline has a wealth of experience.

Centre Lukhanyo Am is back for his first Test since playing against Argentina in 2023, and forms a potentially exciting combination with André Esterhuizen.

Wing Kurt-Lee Arendse plays again after featuring against Ireland, while Makazole Mapimpi is restored to the left wing with Aphelele Fassi at fullback.

Inexperienced up front

Up front, though, the side is inexperienced.

Sharks flank Phepsi Buthelezi will make his debut alongside Ben-Jason Dixon, with his first start, and Evan Roos, in the back row.

RG Snyman partners Moerat in the second row, while Thomas du Toit anchors the scrum at tighthead.

Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar is on debut alongside Jan-Hendrik Wessels at loosehad, and on the bench there are...