South Africa: Moerat Becomes 66th Test Captain, Set to Lead New-Look Boks Against Portugal

16 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Craig Ray

There are seven uncapped players in the Springbok squad that will face Portugal on Saturday.

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min Salmaan Moerat will complete his formal leadership rise when he captains a new-look Springbok team against Portugal in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Moerat was a former SA Schools and Junior Springbok captain, and will now have the honour of being the 66th Bok captain for the one-off Test against the Tier-Two nation.

In all there are seven new caps in the match-23, mostly among the forwards, while the starting backline has a wealth of experience.

Centre Lukhanyo Am is back for his first Test since playing against Argentina in 2023, and forms a potentially exciting combination with André Esterhuizen.

Wing Kurt-Lee Arendse plays again after featuring against Ireland, while Makazole Mapimpi is restored to the left wing with Aphelele Fassi at fullback.

Inexperienced up front

Up front, though, the side is inexperienced.

Sharks flank Phepsi Buthelezi will make his debut alongside Ben-Jason Dixon, with his first start, and Evan Roos, in the back row.

RG Snyman partners Moerat in the second row, while Thomas du Toit anchors the scrum at tighthead.

Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar is on debut alongside Jan-Hendrik Wessels at loosehad, and on the bench there are...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.