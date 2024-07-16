South Africa: MK Party's Election Challenge to Be Argued At Electoral Court Despite Withdrawal Bid

MK's court bid to set aside the 2024 election results will be argued before the Electoral Court, despite the party's attempts to withdraw it.

Listen to this article 5 min Listen to this article 5 min The case by the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party to set aside the recent election results will be argued before the Electoral Court despite the party's efforts to withdraw it. On Monday, 15 July the court issued a notice saying the party's application is scheduled for a virtual hearing on 29 July.

The notice also states that "if the application is not to be proceeded with, kindly notify this office".

Details remain scarce on whether the court has considered MK's request to withdraw the case. The initial proceedings are likely to address whether the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is entitled to proceed with the case following the withdrawal attempt. The court may also decide to hear the main dispute.

The IEC pushed for the case to continue, citing "serious allegations" about the election's credibility. On 5 July, the IEC asked the court to proceed with the case. The commission's attorney, Moeti Kanyane, emphasised the need for a public airing of the matter to reach a final decision and to defend the IEC's integrity.

"It is an absolute imperative that the matter is ventilated publicly and a final...