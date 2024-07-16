South Africa: A Gran Old Time - - Soccer Gogos of Limpopo Are Alive and Kicking and Scoring

16 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Bridget Hilton-Barber

Vakhegula Vakhegula FC's members range in age from 51 to 84 and take their sport very seriously.

Listen to this article 9 min Listen to this article 9 min A group of soccer players have gathered on the field at Nkowankowa Stadium outside Tzaneen in Limpopo. It's a chilly afternoon, the mountains beyond are shrouded in cloud, and the field is winter brown with some unforgiving dusty patches.

Undeterred, the players chatter loudly and excitedly get into gear, discarding beanies, jackets and scarves for shorts and T-shirts. Then they hit the field for a brisk warm-up.

These are not just any soccer players. They are the soccer gogos (grannies) of Limpopo, Vakhegula Vakhegula FC. In a nod to our national team, Bafana Bafana (Boys Boys in isiZulu), they call themselves Vakhegula Vakhegula (Grandmothers Grandmothers in Xitsonga).

The youngest is 51, the oldest 84, and they've been flying the flag in Nkowankowa for 17 years. Some have died, others have joined, but they continue to meet every Tuesday and Thursday for practice.

Midfielder Anna Vuma (84) - her nickname on the field is Bull - remembers with singular clarity the day on which Vakhegula Vakhegula FC started. "It was on Wednesday, 13 August 2007 at 2.30pm," she says. "I was given a football by Beka Ntsanwisi and encouraged...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.