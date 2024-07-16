Namibia: Water Cuts for Next Two Days

The City of Windhoek has announced water interruptions scheduled for 16 to 18 July.

This was confirmed by city spokesperson Harold Akwenye on Tuesday.

"These interruptions are necessary due to the replacement of wells in the city's water network," he said.

Akwenye confirmed that the affected areas include Windhoek's Eros suburb from 08h00 to 16h30, Von Eckenbrecher Street from 08h00 to 13h00, and the Olympia and Suiderhof suburbs from 08h00 to 16h00.

The spokesperson urged residents of the affected areas to make the necessary arrangements.