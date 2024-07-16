Namibia: Over 1,6 Million Namibians Eligible to Vote

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) says about 1,6 million Namibians are eligible to vote in the November presidential and parliamentary elections.

Of these, over 763 700 are men, and 852 100 are women.

According to the agency, the number of eligible voters is in line with the recently concluded population census.

"All the Namibians (excluding non-citizens) in the category of 18 years and above are eligible voters and can thus register for the upcoming elections.

"This amount is 1 615 910," the agency said.

The bureau said: "Namibians in the diaspora are not included in the above-mentioned figures, because the Namibia 2023 census used a de facto methodology - enumeration based on the people found in Namibia during the census reference night."