Namibia: Over 1,6 Million Namibians Eligible to Vote

16 July 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) says about 1,6 million Namibians are eligible to vote in the November presidential and parliamentary elections.

Of these, over 763 700 are men, and 852 100 are women.

According to the agency, the number of eligible voters is in line with the recently concluded population census.

"All the Namibians (excluding non-citizens) in the category of 18 years and above are eligible voters and can thus register for the upcoming elections.

"This amount is 1 615 910," the agency said.

The bureau said: "Namibians in the diaspora are not included in the above-mentioned figures, because the Namibia 2023 census used a de facto methodology - enumeration based on the people found in Namibia during the census reference night."

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.