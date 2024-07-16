Mauritius: PM Jugnauth and Indian Eam Dr Jaishankar Renew Bilateral Ties Through Exchange of MOU and E-Inauguration of Community Development Projects

Mauritius and India renewed their firm commitment towards enhancing their enduring bilateral relations and deepening their partnership with the e-inauguration of 12 High Impact Community Development Projects, the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding, the handing over of Royalty Payment Cheque to the Government of Mauritius for sale of Nautical Charts and the handing over of Overseas Citizen of India Cards to two 7th Generation of Mauritian Citizens during a ceremony held today at the Receptorium of the National Assembly in Port Louis.

The event was graced by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; the External Affairs Minister of the Republic of India, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar; Ministers; the High Commissioner of India, Ms K. Nandini Singla; and high officials of Ministries. Dr Jaishankar is on a two-day official visit to Mauritius.

Prior to the ceremony, Prime Minister Jugnauth and Dr Jaishankar had a meeting where discussions focused on development projects, enhancing defence and maritime ties as well as people to people linkages.

In his address, Prime Minister Jugnauth dwelt on the close ties that bind the two countries and recalled that the cooperation between Mauritius and India is wide-ranging and multi-dimensional with several projects being undertaken on the technical, infrastructural, defence, security, economic cooperation and trade fronts. He recalled that since independence, Mauritius has benefitted from Indian assistance on various major projects, including the Cybercity in Ebène, the Metro Express project, the new Supreme Court, and the airstrip and jetty in Agalega Island.

He expressed gratitude towards India for funding some 96 Community projects which will benefit all citizens. According to him, India remains a key partner in the modernisation of the health sector highlighting India's support during the COVID-19 pandemic through the donation of vaccines, training and upskilling of health staff and the setting up of better health infrastructure.

Mr Jugnauth stated that India is also accompanying Mauritius in emerging sectors adding that both the countries are working together for the development of a joint satellite which will provide accurate data for land and sea survey monitoring. A Memorandum of Understanding establishing the framework for collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation and the Mauritius Research and Innovation Council has already been signed, he said. Furthermore, he emphasised that Mauritius remains committed to maximise the use of renewable energy as laid out in the Renewable Energy Roadmap 2030 adding that Mauritius can count on India's support in achieving its objectives.

As regards the redevelopment of the Ganga Talao Spiritual Sanctuary compound into a religious and cultural hub, Prime Minister Jugnauth announced that the Government of Mauritius has set up a Steering Committee to devise guidelines to develop this sacred place. He also spoke of the Mauritius-India Double-Taxation Avoidance Convention which significantly contributes to the respective economies of both nations.

Other projects mentioned by the Prime Minister include: the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement; health, biotechnology and sustainable agriculture; and the implementation of projects such as the setting up of an Ayush Centre of Excellence in Mauritius, the replacement of water pipes; and the grant of 100 electric buses as well as the finalisation of a Line of credit for the acquisition of an additional 100 Electric buses to Mauritius.

Mr Jugnauth reiterated his gratitude to India's unflinching support to the long-standing struggle of Mauritius to complete its decolonisation process so that the country can effectively exercise its sovereignty over its entire territory, including the Chagos Archipelago.

For his part, Dr Jaishankar commended the resilience of the Mauritian people in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. He reiterated India's unwavering commitment to its special and enduring partnership with Mauritius. Our ties with Mauritius benefit from four Indian priority foreign policy approaches and you are part of our Neighborhood First Policy, of our Vision SAGAR, of our Africa Forward Initiative, as well as to our commitment to the Global South, he said.

He expressed satisfaction that collaboration between the two countries is changing the

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Mauritius By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

lives of ordinary citizens in Mauritius, through many community development projects which cover infrastructure in education, healthcare, public amenities and sports.

Speaking about their maritime collaboration, Dr Jaishankar underpinned that the royalty payment cheque of 1.3 million Mauritian rupees to the Mauritian Government is revenues earned from the sale of Mauritian nautical charts produced by the joint hydrography service. This maritime collaboration is now nearly two decades old and has added value to our multifaceted cooperation, he added.

Furthermore, he reaffirmed India's support in preserving their shared history through the digitisation of documented records of indentured workers, as well as providing training to the Mahatma Gandhi Institute staff through the National Archives of India.

The Indian External Affairs Minister also stated that as regards the issue of Chagos, India will continue its consistent support to Mauritius in line with its principal stand on decolonisation and support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.