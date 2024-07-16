Kenya: Nairobi Braces for New Round of Anti-Government Protests

Sharon Resian/Capital FM
16 July 2024
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Tensions were high in Kenya's capital Tuesday as opponents of embattled President William Ruto planned another day of protests demanding his resignation.

Police were seen in force throughout Nairobi, with Reuters saying police fired tear gas at protesters in the city center, as well as the nearby town of Kitengela, as they chanted "Ruto must go."

The protests began last month in reaction to a proposed finance bill that would have imposed across-the-board tax hikes on ordinary Kenyans, including new levies on bread, car ownership and financial transactions, that the government said would have raised at least $1.5 billion in revenues.

The demonstrations began peacefully but descended into violence as protesters clashed with security forces, leaving at least 39 Kenyans dead. President Ruto eventually dropped the proposed tax hikes and fired nearly his entire cabinet in a bid to placate the protests.

The protests have continued on a smaller scale, with demonstrators calling for an end to corruption and justice for victims of alleged police brutality.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.