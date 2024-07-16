Uganda: Why No War Museum in Luwero? - Musumba Challenges NRM

Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) vice-chairperson, Salam Musumba has called on the ruling party, National Resistance Movement (NRM) to build a war memorial museum in Luwero district to commemorate its people's efforts towards the liberation of the country.

Appearing on Sanyuka Television, Musumba said it was "shameful" that the people of Luwero who fought to bring NRM into power have been forgotten, saying the museum would help bring them back to the minds of Ugandans and the future generations.

The former FDC member wondered why the ruling party does not build a museum in Luwero when it holds an annual parade in the district.

"NRM has failed. They hold a parade in Luwero every year but where is the war museum?" We need a war museum that reminds us that these people did not die for nothing," she said.

"If you go to the Parliament, you will find the names of those who fought in the First and Second World Wars. But we know nothing about Luwero, the people who lost their lives. The people of Luwero were once wealthy," she said.

She also called on former NRM liberation fighter, Al-Hajji Abdul Nadduli, to compile the history of Luwero so that future generations can always remember its people and their contributions towards liberation of Uganda.

"I ask Nadduli to do a favour for Luwero and write the history of Luwero. After learning about the once wealthy people of Luwero, we will remember and cherish you,"

Luwero plays an important role in the history of the NRM as it was here that President Museveni launched his guerilla war (1981) that brought him and the NRM to power in 1986.

The intense five-year war saw loss of lives in Luwero, once known as the land of the wealthy, as Museveni fought the forces of then President Milton Obote as the NRA began its march from Kyankwanzi southeast towards Kampala.

But there is one story that Luwero people have been forgotten about, despite the support and efforts of the people of Luwero towards the war that brought Museveni into power. This is believed to have cost the ruling party's popularity in the area.

In fact, President Museveni Luwero's biggest drop in popularity evident in the 2021 general elections came after he secured only 41,166 votes against his rival Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform, who garnered 103,782 votes.

Furthermore, NRM lost all four Member of Parliament slots and the LCV Chairperson seat to NUP candidates.

Following its unexpected defeat in the elections in Luwero, the NRM has since devised strategies to regain its popularity in the district.