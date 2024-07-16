Kenya: Kengen to Add 42.5mw of Green Energy At Seven Forks

Nairobi — Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has announced plans to install a 42.5 megawatt (MW) solar power plant along the Seven Forks dams, where the company generates most of its hydroelectricity.

The project, which will be implemented in partnership with the French Development Agency (AFD) and is expected to last for two years and four months, seeks to scale up Kenya's green energy deployment.

The power producer assured that the project will provide additional capacity aimed at delivering more renewable energy to the national grid in the wake of climate change.

Energy Principal Secretary, Alex Wachira, said the additional power generated will not only scale up renewable energy but also cushion Kenyans against the rising cost of power.

"The project will provide affordable, reliable, clean energy, create employment opportunities and community engagement through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)," said PS Wachira.

"Indeed, Kenya and France have enjoyed longstanding cordial relations, especially in the energy sector and this cooperation continues to advance our energy infrastructure for the benefit of the great people of Kenya."

Bertrand Willocquet, AFD Country Director, stated the 42.5MW solar power plant will complement hydroelectricity generation during the day and save water for power generation at night, particularly during drought season.

"France is keen on partnering with Kenya in the deployment of renewable energy to stem climate change for which Kenya has shown its prowess as demonstrated in the Olkaria Geothermal Field and the Seven Forks area," said Willocquet, AFD Country Director.

KenGen Managing Director and CEO, Peter Njenga, affirmed the company is working to scale up its renewable energy capacity by adding additional electricity drawn from clean sources, moving Kenya towards a 100 percent green energy transition.

"We have made significant progress towards this goal and our partnership with AFD has been instrumental in achieving this great milestone. We are now ready to develop our 42.5MW solar power project, adding more renewable energy to the national grid within 28 months," added Njenga KenGen CEO.