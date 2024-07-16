Uganda: Govt Forks Another Shs247bn Fine for DRC Plunder

The government has allocated Shs247 billion toward settlement of part of the compensation awarded by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In 2022, the UN top court ordered Kampala to pay $325m (Shs1.2 trillion) as damages for the plunder of Congolese mineral resources during a protracted war in the 1990s.

Uganda was ordered to pay the sum in five yearly instalments of $65 million.

The background of the case dates back to the Second Congo War, where Uganda was accused of illegal military activities, human rights violations, and plundering of resources in the eastern part of DR Congo.

The ICJ found Uganda culpable for various breaches of international law, including the violation of the sovereignty of DR Congo, leading to a long-standing legal battle that culminated in the significant financial penalty.

Previously, the Ugandan government had paid Shs752 billion as part of the settlement.

The recent allocation of Shs247 billion brings Uganda closer to fulfilling its financial obligations as mandated by the ICJ ruling.

However, the country still faces an outstanding debt of over 301 billion shillings.

Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi, has stated the remaining amount will be settled in the next financial year, demonstrating Uganda's commitment to resolving the matter in accordance with international legal requirements.