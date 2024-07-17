Kenya Airways to Add Three Boeing Aircraft Under Dry Lease

Kenya Airways plans to lease three aircraft this year to meet rising passenger demand amid fleet capacity constraints.

CEO Allan Kilavuka said the airline has submitted a dry leasing bid and is optimistic about securing at least three planes despite the tight market supply.

Last year, Kenya Airways requested two aircraft but failed to acquire any due to a global shortage.

"We had bid for two aircraft last year but did not get them. Now, we expect to secure at least three this year," Mr Kilavuka told Business Day Africa.

Currently, the airline has leased an Airbus, acquired last year for the peak season to enhance capacity. Initially intended as a short-term lease for the festive season, the agreement was extended due to high travel demand as some of the airline's aircraft remained grounded due to a lack of spare parts.

Kenya Airways last year entered a short-term wet lease agreement with Hi Fly, a lease and charter specialist, to address operational disruptions caused by spare part shortages.

Under the ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) lease structure, the lessor provides the aircraft and crew, ensuring continuity of operations.

However, the airline shifted from a wet to a damp lease this year due to service disruptions from language barriers and differing customer service approaches within the cabin.

In a damp lease, the lessor provides the aircraft, flight crew, and maintenance, while the lessee supplies the cabin crew, a model also known as a moist lease.

Mr Kilavuka said the airline currently prefers Boeing but remains open to Airbus if necessary. "For now, we shall stick with Boeing, but Airbus is still on the cards," he said in an interview.

The Airbus A330 offers seating for 299 passengers, including 24 in business class and 275 in economy class, providing a significant boost for Kenya Airways' medium and long-haul routes.