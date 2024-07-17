Rwanda: Who Is Likely to Represent Political Parties in Parliament?

Political parties contribute 53 members of parliament out of the 80 seats available in Rwanda's lower house.

Just like in the past years, the 2024 general elections attracted long lists of candidates submitted by various political parties for parliamentary seats.

After the general elections are concluded and the results are established regarding the percentage of seats won by each party, the parties then allocate seats to their strongest candidates.

In this article, The New Times takes a look at some of the candidates expected to be sent to the parliament by their parties.

RPF-led coalition

The RPF-led coalition has many experienced individuals on its list that include those that were members of the previous parliament like Speciose Ayinkamiye, Damien Nyabenda, Veneranda Uwamariya, Christine Bakundufite, Diogene Bitunguramye, Pie Nizeyimana and many more.

Among others who are top on the coalition's list and are expected to make it to the parliament are Beline Uwineza, Emmanuel Ndoriyobijya, Emmanuel Karemera, Emma Furaha Rubagumya, Benoit Senani, Winifrida Mpembyemungu, Eugene Mussolini, Odette Uwamariya, Berthelemy Karinijabo, Philbert Uwiringiyimana, Cecile Murumunawabo, and Sylvie Mukayiranga.

Social Democratic Party (PSD)

PSD's list features names like Valens Muhakwa, a lawmaker who was among the vocal MPs in the previous parliament.

Also high on the list are individuals including Jeanne d'Arc De Bonheur, Gallican Niyongana, Marie Therese Uwubutatu, Deogratius Bizimana, Kizito Habimana, Francois Dukuzumuremyi, Yvonne Ishimwe, James Kamuhanda, and Chantal Munyantore.

Democratic Green Party

For the Democratic Green Party, Jean Claude Ntezimana, the party's secretary general tops the list alongside other party members including Carine Maombi, Masozera Icyizanye, Leonard Gashugi, Jacqueline Uwera, Jean Marie Vianney Mwiseneza, and Sylvestre Hitimana.

Ideal Democratic Party (PDI)

For the PDI, it's president Mussa Fasil Harerimana is expected to make a comeback to the parliament, and should the party win more seats, a number of individuals on the party's list may follow him including Wassila Niwemahoro, Yasini Mbarushimana, Assia Mushimiyimana, Darius Twamihigo, and Sada Uwase.

PS Imberakuri

For PS Imberakuri, Christine Mukabunani, a former lawmaker who was part of the previous parliament is expected to make a comeback to the new parliament.

Other individuals high on the party's list include Jean Rene Niyorurema, Scolastique Nyiramajyambere, Louis Nzabakenga, Anasthase Nahimana, Leonile Mukagasana, and Pierre Celestin Uzarama.