Rwanda: RPF-Led Coalition Wins 62% Votes in Parliamentary Polls

17 July 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

The RPF-Inkotanyi-led coalition has secured majority votes in the Monday, July 15 parliamentary general elections, according to partial results announced by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) early on Wednesday.

With 96.73% of the votes counted as of Tuesday evening, the RPF and its allied parties secured 62.67 per cent, said NEC Chairperson Oda Gasinzigwa.

This could translate to at least 33 seats out of 53 seats that are elected for through direct adult suffrage to join the Chamber of Deputies that are elected by the general public.

The lower chamber of Parliament is composed of 80 legislators, with the remaining 27 elected for through electoral colleges made up of women, youth and people with disability.

The RPF-led coalition of political parties includes PDC, PPC, PSR, PSP, and UDPR.

The partial results of the legislative elections were announced a day after the electoral commission released the preliminary results of the presidential votes, with incumbent President Paul Kagame of the RPF leading with over 99 per cent.

Out of more than 9,071,000 registered voters, 8,761,453 votes in the parliamentary elections had been tallied as of Tuesday, Gasinzigwa said.

The Liberal Party (PL) secured 10.97 per cent of the votes, which could earn it about six seats in the lower house.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) got 9.48 per cent of the votes, which is likely to translate into about 5 seats.

The Ideal Democratic Party (PDI) secured 5.81 per cent of the votes, which could translate to about three seats.

The Democratic Green Party of Rwanda got 5.3 per cent of the votes.

PS-Imberakuri got 5.26 per cent of the votes.

Janvier Nsengimana, the only candidate who run as an independent got 44,881 votes which translated into 0.51 per cent of the votes.

Nsengimana fell short of the minimum 5 per cent of the votes required to get a seat in the Chamber of Deputies.

Results of Tuesday's elections of the 27 representatives of special groups (women, youth, and people with disabilities) were not announced.

The representatives of the special groups - 24 for women, 2 for youth and 1 for people with disabilities - are elected by electoral colleges.

Provisional results are expected by July 20, while the final results are due by July 27, Gasinzigwa said.

