Africa: Gavi Receives Top Marks for Aid Transparency Fifth Year in a Row

press release

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has been ranked in the 'Very good' category for the fifth time in the 2024 Publish What You Fund (PWYF) Index, a leading assessment of aid transparency.

The result underscores Gavi's commitment to openness and accountability as it seeks US$ 9 billion in new funding to protect at least 500 million people - against more diseases, faster than ever before - by the end of the decade.

Pascal Barollier, Chief Engagement & Information Officer, Gavi: "Transparency and accountability are essential for strengthening trust and building partnerships with the countries that implement Gavi support, the donors that fund our work and the communities and civil society organisations that play an invaluable role in helping us turn vaccines into vaccinations, helping us all to save lives, prevent outbreaks, and advance vaccine self-sufficiency."

Geneva —

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance has been included in the highest 'Very good' category of the Publish What You Fund (PWYF) 2024 Aid Transparency Index published today, ranking 12 out of 50 major international development organisations reviewed.This is the fifth time Gavi has received the highest ranking in the only global index on aid transparency, based on how openly Gavi shares information about its work. The Index evaluates the transparency of organisations' data and information, ensuring that aid funds are spent effectively and that the impact is evident - utilising standards laid out by the International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI). IATI is a global initiative to improve the transparency of development and humanitarian resources and their results for addressing poverty and crises. Gavi was a founding signatory to IATI in 2008 and first published IATI data in March 2012.

"Transparency and accountability are essential for strengthening trust and building partnerships with the countries that implement Gavi support, the donors that fund our work and the communities and civil society organisations that play an invaluable role in helping us turn vaccines into vaccinations, helping us all to save lives, prevent outbreaks, and advance vaccine self-sufficiency," said Pascal Barollier, Chief Engagement & Information Officer at Gavi.

Gavi maintained its "Very Good" rating in the 2024 PWYF Index with a score of 81.35 out of 100, though this represents a decline from the 87.1 achieved in 2022. The score decrease is attributed to changes in the PWYF methodology and to Gavi's ongoing efforts to improve data accessibility. Gavi is actively working to align with the latest IATI /PWYF requirements, and planning improvements to share financial data and supporting documents in a systematic way that will ensure enhanced transparency and accountability in the future.

The high score on transparency is particularly significant and timely, with the Vaccine Alliance announcing last month that it will need at least US$ 9 billion in new donor funding for its ambitious plans to reach more people, with more vaccines, faster than ever before. Gavi is aiming to protect 500 million children and save over 8 million lives between 2026 and 2030.

Notes to editors

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi's work here.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Health Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation - over 1 billion children - and prevented more than 17.3 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 78 lower-income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, above all the zero-dose children who have not received even a single vaccine shot. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative finance and the latest technology - from drones to biometrics - to save lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and X (Twitter).