Rwanda: Release of Preliminary Statements On the Rwanda General Election By Heads of Observer Missions

16 July 2024
African Union (Addis Ababa)

East African Community Headquarters, Arusha, Tanzania, 16th July, 2024: The Heads of the East African Community (EAC), Joint AU-COMESA, Economic Community of Central African States (CEEAC-ECCAS), Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) and the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) Election Observation Missions (EOMs) will release their preliminary statements on the Rwanda General Election on Wednesday, 17th July, 2024 from 9.00 am - 11.00 am (Central African Time) at the Kigali Convention Centre in Kigali, Rwanda.

Details are as follows:

WHO:

1. Chief Justice (Emeritus) David K. Maraga, Head of the EAC EOM;

2. H.E. Jorge Carlos de Almeida Fonseca, Head of the Joint AU-COMESA EOM;

3. Hon. Mahamat Bechir Okormi; Head of the CEEAC-ECCAS EOM;

4. Amb. Kennedy Mokaya, Head of the EASF EOM; and

5. Rt. Hon. Mohamed Beavogui, Head of OIF EOM.

  • WHAT: Release of Preliminary Statements by the Heads of the Election Observer Missions to Rwanda
  • WHERE: Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali
  • WHEN: Wednesday, 17th July, 2024
  • TIME: 9.00 am - 11.00 am (Central African Time)

Kindly arrange to provide media coverage for the event.

For more information, please contact:

Simon Peter Owaka

Senior Public Relations Officer

Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Department

EAC Secretariat

Arusha, Tanzania

Tel: +250 736 387473

Email: sowaka@eachq.org

Chimhini Tawanda

Coordinator AU/COMESA Mission in Rwanda

Tel: +263 776 347629

Email: chimhinit@africa-union.org

