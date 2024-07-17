South Africa: Cosatu Welcomes the Extension of Koeberg's Lifespan to 2040

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) welcomes the extension of Eskom's nuclear power station, Koeberg's lifespan until 2040, including its maintenance programme to optimise its generation capacity.

This is in line with the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2030 and the Eskom Social Compact which called for a sustainable energy mix and Koeberg's extension until 2040 to help ensure South Africa overcomes its debilitating chapter of loadshedding due to generation capacity shortages.

Koeberg's two generation units provide the equivalent of nearly two levels of loadshedding. Koeberg has been a critical source of reliable and affordable electricity to the grid. Its continued operation is critical as Eskom ramps up its maintenance programme and brings on board new generation capacity.

The Federation is pleased with the continued progress made by Eskom and government led by the African National Congress to close the dark chapter of loadshedding and ensure that the economy and working-class communities have access to reliable energy. These efforts are key to unlocking the economy, saving and creating thousands of badly needed jobs. Whilst we are not out of the woods yet, we are seeing positive progress, including that we have not seen loadshedding for the past three months.