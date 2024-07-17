Sudan: UNHCR Relocates Sudanese Refugees in Ethiopia

Ura — The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said it relocated more than 2,600 Sudanese refugees from the Ethiopian province of Kurmuk to Ura in the Benishangul-Gumuz region.

Andrew Mbogori, the UNHCR representative in Ethiopia, held a meeting with the local government to ensure that refugees are "included in Ura's education, health, water, and sanitation services". According to a post on X, he also called for support to strengthen local services, highlighting plans to relocate more than 10,000 refugees to the region and expressing gratitude to donors, including the United States, the European Union, and the Netherlands.

Sudanese refugees at the Kurmuk reception centre said they have been unable to register as refugees ever since they arrived. Many have no place to shelter, a situation exacerbated by the onset of the rainy season and shortage of foodstuffs.

A refugee who preferred to remain anonymous noted to Radio Dabanga that they crossed the border into Ethiopia last August but have yet to receive any documentation recognising their status. They added that the camp has inadequate healthcare, insufficient medicines, and a lack of qualified personnel. "While some tents and tarpaulins were distributed, they were not able to reach all those in need."

Over 6,000 Sudanese refugees have been camping in the Awlala forests in the Amhara region for more than two months, demanding relocation to a safer area. Last week, a Sudanese refugee went missing in the Amhara region.

Almost 135,000 people have fled Sudan to Ethiopia since April 15, 2023, according to the latest data from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).