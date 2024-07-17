Sudan: UAE-Led Declaration Voices Urgent Concern Over Sudan's Food Crisis

Abu Dhabi / Rome / New York — Governments from 15 nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Nigeria, have united in a declaration expressing deep concern over the escalating food security crisis in Sudan. The UAE Foreign Ministry released the statement yesterday, referencing the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report from June 27, 2024, which concluded that "after fourteen months of conflict, Sudan is facing the worst levels of acute food insecurity ever recorded in the country."

The report highlights that 25.6 million people in Sudan are currently suffering from severe acute food insecurity, with 14 areas teetering on the brink of famine.

Pointing out the broader ramifications, the statement said that Sudan's ongoing conflict is impacting neighbouring countries and posing a significant humanitarian challenge. "We are particularly concerned that the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification reveals a 'dramatic and rapid deterioration' in the food security situation and the dire impacts of the deteriorating situation on the safety and well-being of civilians, including several thousand children, who are suffering from severe acute malnutrition," it noted.

The statement warned of potential displacement, refugee crises, and migration issues, urging a coordinated international response to this escalating crisis.

Expressing profound worry over the worsening humanitarian situation, the governments echoed the UN Security Council's call for all conflict parties to ensure prompt, safe, and unrestricted access to civilian humanitarian aid. "We recall the UN Security Council's call on the warring parties to allow and facilitate rapid, safe, sustained, and unhindered passage of humanitarian relief to civilians in need, including by removing bureaucratic and other impediments," the statement emphasised.

They stressed the need to facilitate visas and travel permits for humanitarian workers and essential supplies, as outlined in Security Council Resolution 2736, adopted on June 13, 2024.

The governments urged Sudan's warring parties to cease hostilities immediately, adhere to international humanitarian law, and comply with all relevant Security Council resolutions. "We call on the warring parties in Sudan to immediately cease hostilities, respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, and comply with all relevant Security Council resolutions," the statement read.

They also called on foreign actors to stop providing armed or material support to the warring parties and to refrain from actions that could exacerbate the conflict.

The statement called on the international community to deliver an immediate and coordinated response to meet the urgent needs of those affected in Sudan. "The international community must increase humanitarian assistance, support IPC recommendations to scale up nutrition interventions, restore productive systems, and improve data collection," it urged. The governments called for coordinated efforts to achieve a sustainable solution to the conflict and ensure the well-being and safety of the Sudanese people.