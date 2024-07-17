Angola: Road Accident Leaves 15 Dead in Bié Province

16 July 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — Fifteen people died and about 30 others were injured as a result of a car accident that happened on Tuesday, in the municipality of Cuito, Bié province, Angola's central region.

The accident occurred after the overturning of a motorcycle taxi driver near the Cuito River, in the commune of Cunje, which resulted in the death of a child.

While people were on their way to help those involved, a runaway truck emerged and ended up running over several people. Six died at the scene and the rest at Dr. Walter Strangway hospital, where the rest of the injured are receiving medical assistance.

Speaking to ANGOP, the director of nursing of this health unit, Elizeth Vicente, stressed that the clinical status of the sick is still reserved.

In turn, the municipal administrator of Cuito, Abel Guerra Paulo, assured that the local authorities, in partnership with other institutions, are mobilizing various means to support the bereaved families. AS/BAN/PLB/DOJ

