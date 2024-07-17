Malawi: MEC Unveils Theme for 2025 Election - Malawi Electoral Commission

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) held a press briefing at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) Lilongwe on Tuesday, 16th July 2024 where it unveiled the official theme for the 2025 General Election and provided updates on the commencement of fresh voter registration.

Speaking during the press briefing, MEC Chairperson, Justice Annabel Mtalimanja presented the theme as "Promoting Democratic Leadership Through Your Vote."

She said the theme emphasized the vital role of voting in a democracy, underscoring it as both a right and a civic duty.

"By voting, Malawians have the power to shape their country's leadership and governance, ensuring that their voices are heard, and their preferences are represented. The theme serves as a call to action for all eligible voters to participate in the upcoming General Election," She said.

The MEC Chairperson also announced that the 2025 General Election will be officially launched on 2nd August 2024 in Lilongwe and various stakeholders, including registered political parties, Civil Society Organisations, traditional and faith leaders, academia, media, government departments, and agencies would be invited.

During the launch event, the Commission will update stakeholders on the activities implemented so far and also outline the remaining major activities leading up to the polling day on 16th September 2025 and announcement of the results thereafter.

In preparation for voter registration, the Commission has planned that from 31st July 2024 to 16th August 2024, it will conduct demonstrations of the voter registration process using Election Management Devices (EMDs) to leaders of political parties, media, Development Partners, Civil Society Organisations, and ICT experts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The demonstration exercise aims to showcase the efficiency and usability of the EMDs and acquaint stakeholders on how the gadgets will be used.

Additionally, the Commission has planned for pilot voter registration which will be conducted in selected sites in all the three regions of the country to test the registration devices and gather feedback before the official voter registration begins.

The MEC Chairperson also communicated that the Commission will conduct fresh voter registration in three phases of 14 days each and every one will be required to register to vote on 26 September 2025.

She said the fresh voter registration will ensure the accuracy and integrity of the voter register, remove deceased from the voters register, and provide accurate figures of registered voters per centre for logistical planning.

The Chairperson also announced that after a thorough process the Commission has accredited a total of 116 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to conduct voter education for the 2025 General Election.

For the full speech, click to download it here...