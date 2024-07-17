Rwanda: Is Kevin Kade Dating Tanzanian Top Model Jasinta Makwabe?

There is something going on between musician Kevin Kade and Tanzanian actress and model Jasinta Makwabe. It may be showbiz, music or, believe it or not, a love affair.

Whatever it is, Kade never disappoints as he makes sure that he benefits from it from a way or another.

When the 'Munda' hit maker was in Tanzania in mid-June to shoot a video for his collaboration with The Ben, only a few cared about the project until Makwabe posted photos of herself with the singer on her Instagram page and captioned them with 'LOVE,' but, after some few days, she deleted them.

Reports at the time indicated that the model starred in the video of Kade's new collaboration with The Ben which was shot and directed by Gad.

But after three weeks, things took a new twist when the fast-rising singer broke the internet as photos and video of him hanging out with Makwabe in Kigali surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

Escorted by a bouncer, the two were again spotted in Kigali in one of the hotels in town 'having a good time' together, sparking fresh speculations that they could be dating.

However, The New Times understands that Makwabe has been in Kigali for past couple of days where she attended a wedding of a relative.

Makwabe represented Tanzania at Miss Calabar Africa 2021 held in Nigeria. She contested for the crown against a host of contestants from different countries across Africa including Rwanda's Yassipi Casimir Uwihirwe.

She was also linked with a secret relationship with Diamond Platnumz. They broke up before they made it public.