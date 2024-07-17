Rwanda: Reg, APR Resume Rivalry in Women's Hoops League

Wednesday, July 17

GS Marie Reine vs Kepler Women (12:00 PM)

EAUR Women vs The Hoops (4:00 PM)

REG Women vs APR Women (8:30 PM)

Venue: LDK Gymnasium

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) will host rivals APR in the second round of the women's basketball league on Wednesday night, July 17, at Lycée de Kigali gymnasium.

REG will be aiming for revenge against the army side which narrowly beat them 77-75 in the first round in March.

REG strengthened their roster with key signings in American point guard Destiney Philoxy and Kenyan Mercy Wanyama during the second round. The pair will be looking to make the difference during Wednesday's matchup against APR who also bolstered their line-up with the arrival of American forward Hosendove Taylor Lynn.

Currently, REG lead the standings with 16 wins and 1 loss in 17 games played, totaling 33 points. APR remain the only team unbeaten in the league but they are in second place with 30 points, having played 2 games less.

GS Marie Reine, third with 28 points, will host Kepler who are in fourth place with 26 points while East African University Rwanda (EAUR) (7th) will play against The Hoops, who are in ninth place with 18 points.