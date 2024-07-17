South Africa: Controversial Celebrity Blogger Musa Khawula Arrested Following Court Appearance

Online users were confused by Musa Khawula's recent silence on social media. Always one to spill the tea while still piping hot, the controversial blogger's last post on X (formerly Twitter) was on July 9.

Now they know why. According to a report from Sunday World, Khawula was arrested shortly after appearing at the Vredenburg magistrate's court last week. The publication stated he was appearing on a murder charge.

A sheriff of the court arrived at the court proceedings and declared he had a warrant of arrest for Khawula concerning a civil case in Joburg.

The outspoken blogger is currently on trial for the murder of his ex-boyfriend Wandile Khambule who he is accused of stabbing to death in March 2022.

In February, the Vredenburg magistrates court issued a provisional warrant for his arrest after he missed a court date.

National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed Khawula's arrest to Sunday World.

"The sheriff of the court came and said he has a warrant for his arrest for a civil case in Gauteng. He was then arrested in court," said Ntabazalila.

The civil case was brought against him after he accused the wife of ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula - Nozuko Mbalula - of obtaining dubious government tenders in a R150 million fraud and corruption scandal.

In response to the allegations Khawula made on X, Mbalula obtained an interdict.

Khawula was ordered by a judge to retract the statement within 48 hours by deleting the statements from social media.

He was also liable to pay R1 million in damages to Mbalula and her business partner Michelle Perrow.