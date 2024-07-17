South Africa: Anele Mdoda Turns Up the Heat at Amex Tennis Town

Ever since embarking on her weight-loss journey, radio personality Anele Mdoda has been serving us stunning looks.

The Club On 497 host recently attended the Amex Tennis Town fan park event at Montecasino. The gathering brings together tennis fans from across Joburg to watch the Wimbleton matches at special screenings.

Sticking to the Wimbleton theme, Mdoda was dressed in a white mini dress and sneakers. Posting her outfit on X (formerly Twitter), she simply wrote: "I've just arrived."

Fans couldn't get enough of the Masked Singer SA star's facebeat and gorgeous outfit. Most were impressed by her transformation.

Podcaster Kim Laura gushed about her friend: "Wena this beauty must be investigated.

"Not that you weren't but o hot hot like a heato."

A US fan commented on the attention Anele's been getting since she shed the kilos: "Did you ever think being smaller than what were then will gather you so much attention?

"I'm asking coz after I got smaller from 110kg... has drawn so much attention and I love it amadoda there n there 4 the past 6 years I get to choose not the other way around!!"

A fellow X user joked: "When you woke up and decided you are going to become hot, was it a Monday or Tuesday?"

Anele started her healthy lifestyle journey in 2021. When asked by a fan on Instagram how she managed to lose weight, she said boxing, tennis and following a healthy eating plan were the three things she did.

But the aim to reach her goal weight hasn't been easy. Anele often shares with her fans the obstacles she faces.