South Africa: Promised Land Awaits, With South Africa Poised to Tell a Very Positive Story Over the Next Few Years

The stage has already been set for the structural constraints on the economy to become structural enablers. Eskom and Transnet have been on a sustained upward trajectory over the past few months.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his Cabinet a few weeks ago, the nation ought to have taken a moment to reflect on the remarkable milestone achieved by the team of Government of National Unity (GNU) negotiators, which was in my view an achievement of historic proportions.

The volatility in financial markets following the elections was a strong indicator of the importance of the balancing act required across the political spectrum over the weeks that were to come. South Africa has faced several challenges over the past two decades, and the outcomes of the elections would have inherently been met with a sense of pessimism on whether it could rise to occasion, and later disbelief that our country could rise to the occasion in the way it has.

The formation of the GNU requires the accommodation of a large number of political interests that are part of the GNU agreement. To put this into perspective, the recently concluded Cabinet lekgotla had the task of balancing the interests of the seven political parties represented in Cabinet, and the 10 parties more broadly represented in the GNU as they set out the key priorities of the seventh administration. We expect more detail when...