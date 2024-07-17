South Africa: Exposed - Iqbal Survé and Lindiwe Sisulu's 'Unmasking' Event Goes Down Like a Lead Balloon

16 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Thamm

An Independent Media attempt to expose who is behind a critical X account has backfired badly with potential legal action in the offing.

Listen to this article 4 min Listen to this article 4 min Those of you who get your news from legit news sites would have missed out this week on another "sensational" Independent Media "exposé," which exploded like 10 freshly soiled decuplet nappies in Iqbal Survé's face.

A YouTube channel, News Live SA, which describes itself as "connected and trusted", has since removed, under threat of legal action, a video of the event titled "#unmasking" that was held on Monday with former minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

Sisulu and Survé called the gathering in Cape Town to ostensibly disclose the names of those behind the X account Goolam (@Goolammv), which has proved a thorn in the X for those accused of corruption, deceit and political flip-flopping.

Sisulu blamed the account for scuppering her ANC presidential bid in 2017 alongside the bids of Zweli Mkhize and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

The account, with its 122,000 followers, has been on the social media platform since 2018, with the bio "Blocked by the axis of evil: Malema, Shivambu, Zuma. It's a badge of honour."

But the Survé/Sisulu circus hardly had time to drop the mic when the man she doxxed as being "one of the people...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

