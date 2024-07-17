South Africa: Motorsport Spinning, School Sports and Die Stem - Gayton Mckenzie Delivers Maiden Speech in Parliament

16 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Suné Payne

During McKenzie's first speech in Parliament as minister of sports, arts and culture, he also answered questions about the inclusion of Die Stem in the national anthem and accepted an invitation to visit the Voortrekker Monument.

Listen to this article 5 min Listen to this article 5 min It's official -- Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie will formalise and professionalise motorsport spinning as a sport. This was announced during his maiden departmental budget vote in Parliament.

McKenzie and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe delivered the department's budget vote on Tuesday in a debate that saw McKenzie answering questions about the inclusion of Die Stem in the national anthem and being invited to visit the Voortrekker Monument.

McKenzie -- a first-time minister, previously a convicted criminal-turned-businessman-turned politician -- has garnered serious attention for his off-the-cuff remarks since the elections. He was one of 32 ministers sworn into office almost two weeks ago.

During his budget speech on Tuesday, he confirmed what he had been speaking about publicly since his announcement as minister: spinning will become a formalised sport.

"Allow me to mention, House Chair, that as the new minister, I am encouraged that the department has responded so warmly to my personal enthusiasm for the emerging motorsport of spinning, which will be recognised, formalised and professionalised with the assistance of this department," he said.

Spinning involves driving cars at speed in circles and performing stunts...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.