South Africa: Motorsport Spinning, School Sports and Die Stem - Gayton Mckenzie Delivers Maiden Speech in Parliament

During McKenzie's first speech in Parliament as minister of sports, arts and culture, he also answered questions about the inclusion of Die Stem in the national anthem and accepted an invitation to visit the Voortrekker Monument.

Listen to this article 5 min Listen to this article 5 min It's official -- Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie will formalise and professionalise motorsport spinning as a sport. This was announced during his maiden departmental budget vote in Parliament.

McKenzie and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe delivered the department's budget vote on Tuesday in a debate that saw McKenzie answering questions about the inclusion of Die Stem in the national anthem and being invited to visit the Voortrekker Monument.

McKenzie -- a first-time minister, previously a convicted criminal-turned-businessman-turned politician -- has garnered serious attention for his off-the-cuff remarks since the elections. He was one of 32 ministers sworn into office almost two weeks ago.

During his budget speech on Tuesday, he confirmed what he had been speaking about publicly since his announcement as minister: spinning will become a formalised sport.

"Allow me to mention, House Chair, that as the new minister, I am encouraged that the department has responded so warmly to my personal enthusiasm for the emerging motorsport of spinning, which will be recognised, formalised and professionalised with the assistance of this department," he said.

Spinning involves driving cars at speed in circles and performing stunts...