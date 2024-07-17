Uganda: Museveni Encourages Athletes to Join Army, Police to Preserve Their Skills

President Museveni has encouraged athletes to join the army, police, and prisons services as a tactic to preserve their skills.

Museveni, who was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, made the remarks as he flagged off Team Uganda ahead of the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024 in France.

The games will run from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

During the flagging-off ceremony at State House, Entebbe, Museveni revealed that he was happy to see many young people coming up as good sportsmen and women.

"I always encourage our young people to join the army, police, and prisons because when you are there, you have a small salary, some accommodation, and time to train," Museveni said.

He also informed the athletes that sports have many benefits, including fitness, character formation, entertainment, employment, and creating publicity.

On the other hand, Museveni advised the athletes to be disciplined if they are to achieve their dreams.

"Strictly good living is very important to be able to reach your potential. Of course, the sports period is very short, and you need to use that time well," he urged.

The President further disclosed that the government is investing more in sports to enhance the sector.

"We have done a few things like achieving peace in the country, so children from Kapchorwa are able to run because the Karamojongs no longer disturb them," Museveni said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We also need to have education totally free. We have been fighting for this, but some people want to bring back the charges. We really want to make it free because that is how some children come up [through the education system] and then we identify them."

The First Lady, congratulated the athletes for the lifetime achievement of representing Uganda in the greatest gathering of athletes in the world.

"I challenge you to take on this role of being ambassadors of your country with such humility because someone else could have taken your place on this team - but God chose that this be your season to glorify Him with your body through sports," she said.

She also thanked President Museveni for his total dedication to supporting sports in the country.

The Ambassador of France to Uganda, Xavier Sticker, assured President Museveni that France, as the host country, is ready to play its part in ensuring that the games are a success.

The President of the Uganda Olympic Committee, Dr. Donald Rukare, informed the President and the First Lady that Uganda will be represented by a team of 25 athletes in Paris.